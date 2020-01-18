Chiang Mai introduces AirCMI pollution management app

BANGKOK (NNT) – Prior to the Cabinet’s meeting, Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, viewed an exhibition depicting the AirCMI haze and air pollution management system in Chiang Mai, and checked out the Pollution Control Department’s mobile air quality measurement stations.



The Prime Minister said the government is giving high priority to mitigating the haze and dust disaster through prevention, solutions, and the creation of awareness. The government has been performing operations such as spraying water mist and cleaning up roads and polluted areas, suppressing vehicles emitting black exhaust smoke, and launching an awareness campaign encouraging the general public to wear protective masks and refrain from outdoor activities, especially those in sensitive groups such as children, patients, and elders.

The office for national reform, strategy, and reconciliation has introduced the AirCMI system for dust and haze management, developed to enable an information exchange between provincial agencies related to dust and haze control, as well as using the information technology system to communicate with the general public and for effective dust management.

The AirCMI system provides a single command operation to support the command and operations of provincial Governors and government officials. A part of the system is the mobile application to create awareness and provide guidelines to villagers to protect themselves during poor air quality periods, and QR codes which allow visitors to scan and receive information without having to download the application.