Unable to curb illegal dumping, Pattaya allows anything to be put in city trash cans

Despite years of effort, the city has been unable to make a dent in the wave of illegal dumping of garbage, large items and construction waste on roadsides, public land and private lots.Pattaya has removed all restrictions on what can be disposed of in city trash cans in an attempt to end the plague of illegal dumping.

So in last-ditch effort, Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai announced that old furniture, tree branches, rubble and construction debris can now be disposed of in individual and public garbage cans that will be collected on a regular schedule.

Like most cities, Pattaya has prohibited large items, industrial waste and other hazardous items from being disposed in regular garbage cans. But many firms and individuals refused to pay for disposal, so they just dumped their waste in the dead of night on vacant land or roadsides.

Given the new leniency, Manote said the city will be even harsher on those that continue to dump illegally. First offenses will still carry a warning, but second and subsequent offenses will carry heavy fines, he said.

Also, to address the additional trash being put in cans, Pattaya’s Environment Department is giving out free composting tanks and asking residents to dispose of organic waste in those and turn it into fertilizer.