Stranded foreigners in Thailand rush to apply for special visa extensions

BANGKOK – Crowds of foreigners stuck in Thailand due to the Covid-19 pandemic rush to apply for a 30-day visa extension at immigration offices across the country.







To facilitate a large number of foreign travelers, Immigration Bureau has opened a temporary immigration center at Muang Thong Thani complex since Thursday.

Immigration Bureau Chief Pol Maj Gen Sompong Chingduag said that the 30-day visa extension was given to foreigners who showed certificates from their respective embassies.

The center also provided other immigration services, he said.

Foreigners can apply for this special visa extension at immigration offices in the provinces they are staying.

One of the most crowded immigration offices is that of Koh Samui (Samui Island) in the southern province of Surat Thani.

The officials have eased crowding and facilitate social distancing in queues to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (TNA)












