Thailand confirms fifth death, curfew not in talks – Covid-19 center speaker

BANGKOK– Thailand on Friday confirmed the country’s fifth coronavirus-related death. The victim was described as a Muslim man who returned from attending a religious gathering in Malaysia.







The 50-year-old man was a resident of the southern province of Narathiwat, one of the eight provinces where preventive measures would be stepped up, said Dr. Taweesilp Wisanuyotin, spokesman of the administration center for Covid-19.

The center was established by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to exercise his power under the state of emergency declared on Thursday.

Ninety-one new cases had been confirmed, bringing the total number of to 1,136, he said.

Dr. Taweesilp said that other seven provinces that would be under more stringent measures included Bangkok, Chon Buri, UbonRatchathani, Phuket Songkhla, Pattani and Yala.

More road checkpoints will be set up in addition to the 359 put in place across the country since Thursday to perform health screening and intercept smuggling, according to the center.

Loading…

When asked whether the government will impose a curfew, Dr. Taweesilp said that the meeting on Friday did not discuss the possibility of a curfew.

Instead of declaring a curfew, the center urged people to heed social distancing and stop public gathering, he said. Provincial governors had the authority to order closure of any public places to prevent the spread of the virus, added Dr. Taweesilp.

The Thai government declares state of emergency from March 26 and April 30 in order to enforce tougher measures to control the coronavirus outbreak. (TNA)