State Railway of Thailand to resume train services on May 18

Bangkok – The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has announced the resumption of train services on 18 May, following the Royal Thai Government’s announcement on the second phase for easing restrictions on the surveillance, prevention, and control measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).







The resumption of long-distance rapid train services will be limited for 30 days, from 18 May to 17 June, and will be available on eight return services that connect Bangkok with Chiang Mai, Ubon Ratchathani, Nong Khai and Songkhla’s Hat Yai. On the Bangkok-Hat Yai route, the train will run to Thung Song Junction in Nakhon Si Thammarat only, as lockdown measures are still being imposed in Phatthalung and Songkhla.

Meanwhile, the SRT will resume 34 intercity, regular and local trains from 18 May, 2020, onwards or until further notice. They include four services on the Northern Line, 16 on the Northeastern Line, eight on the Southern Line, four on the Eastern Line, and two on the Mae Klong – Ban Laem route.

For health and safety, all SRT staff are instructed to wear a surgical or cloth mask, rubber gloves and face shield at all times while providing services. Fever screening of passengers is applied at every train station. Hand sanitizers are also provided at every station and on trains.







To ensure strict social distancing rules with specific points for standing and sitting at every station and in trains, the sale of tickets will only allow 50% of the seating capacity. All resumed train services will be allowed on the fan carriage only. Sales of food and drinks are not allowed on trains. Passengers on long-distance services, with over three hours travelling time, are required to prepare their own food and drinks.

Passengers on inter-provincial trains are required to provide personal information to allow officials to keep track of them for medical checks.

Passengers can book advance tickets for rapid trains from today, 16 May, 2020.

For more information, please contact the SRT hotline 1690 (24 hours) or follow the Facebook Page: Public Relations and Tourism Service Center, SRT – 16 May, 2020. (tatnews.org)





