State Railway of Thailand seeks company bids to develop new Bangkok rail hub

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has opened bids for commercial development at Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal and stations along Bangkok’s Red Line.

According to SRT PR Director Ekarat Sri-arayanpong, the commercial development, which offers shops, restaurants and accommodations for commuters and tourists, will be split into four contracts.







The first contract will cover 47,675 square meters of commercial space, while the second will govern the use of 3,759 square meters spanning 12 stations along Bangkok’s Red Line service. These stations include Taling Chan, Bang Bamru, Bang Son, Chatuchak, Wat Samian Nari, Bang Khen, Thung Song Hong, Laksi, Kan Kheha, Don Mueang, Lak Hok (Rangsit University) and Rangsit stations.

The third contract will cover 2,303 square meters of advertising space while the final contract involves 2,080 square meters of advertising space at the 12 stations along the Red Line.







Interested parties can purchase bid envelopes from the SRT between March 14 and April 28. Bidders must submit their proposals on July 4-5. The concession for the winners will be for 20 years, and the SRT anticipates earning about 360 million baht annually from the stations’ development, or around 7 billion baht over the next two decades. (NNT)



























