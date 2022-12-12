State Railway of Thailand provides financial assistance for fatal blast victims

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has expressed condolences for those killed and injured in the December 6 blast on a railway track in Songkhla province. Preliminary financial assistance has been delivered to injured SRT employees and the families of the deceased. The fatal blast occurred just days after an earlier explosion on the same stretch of railway that caused significant damage to a cargo train.







SRT Governor Nirut Maneephan expressed his deepest condolences to the families of those killed and injured in the incident. Three SRT employees were killed and four others were injured in the blast. Injuries sustained by the four individuals were grievous and they are being treated in hospital. The seven were part of a crew handling repairs on the railway track, which had been damaged in an earlier explosion this month.







Governor Nirut said the SRT will aid the affected individuals to the best of its ability, in keeping with SRT regulations. He added that the SRT is coordinating with agencies to inspect the scene of the incident while security is being stepped up to ensure the safety of local railway employees and train passengers.

For the moment, trains between Hat Yai and Padang Besar will be suspended as authorities assess the situation and safety level for passengers. The SRT will also provide refunds, available at train station ticket offices, for those who have already purchased tickets for the route. (NNT)





























