Ranong to be promoted as world-class ‘wellness travel destinations’

The Thai government is currently promoting the growth of secondary tourism cities in Thailand as premier ‘wellness travel destinations’.

Ranong is among those regarded as a promising secondary tourist destination. The province is a major source of natural hot springs, especially Raksawarin, which contains important minerals useful for health treatment and rehabilitation.







The city has also developed emergency medical operations covering land, waterways, and air services in response to its aim toward becoming a health and wellness tourism hub in the Andaman Sea. This development will also create confidence in Thailand’s health and safety standards. (NNT)































