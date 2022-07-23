Thai senior citizens receive extra payment for 6 months

Earlier this month, the Cabinet resolved to pay senior citizens an additional 100-250 baht per person each month over a 6-month period. The first monthly payment with the added amount was issued to recipients on July 19.

The extra payout will cover a 6-month period running from April to September of this year. As the first three months of this period have already elapsed, the total payout on Tuesday retroactively included sums for the months of April, May, and June. Recipients of the elderly stipend are categorized into different age brackets, each entitled to specific amounts.







Recipients aged 60-69 are entitled to an additional 100 baht per month, with the extra stipend for April to June totaling 300 baht also being retroactively disbursed. Combined with the regular 600 baht monthly stipend, members of this age group received 1,000 baht.

Those aged between 70 and 79 years are receiving an additional 150 baht per month, with the extra payout for April to June totaling 450. Taken together with the base 700 baht per month payout, individuals in this age group received 1,300 baht.





Seniors aged 80-89 years are entitled to an extra 200 baht per month over the 6-month period. When combined with the base 800 baht per month, the additional stipend for April to June totaling 600 baht means members of this bracket received 1,600 baht.



Those 90 years and older are entitled to an additional 250 baht per month. The added amount for April to June totaling 750 baht, together with the base 1,000 baht monthly payout, means individuals in this age group received 2,000 baht. (NNT)

































