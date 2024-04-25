Prime Minister of Bangladesh official visit to Thailand

H.E. Mrs. Puangpet Chunlaiad, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office as Representative of the Royal Thai Government and Minister-in-Attendance, warmly received H.E. Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, upon her arrival to Bangkok for an official visit to Thailand during 24-29 April 2024.

This visit marks an important chapter of the close friendship between Thailand and Bangladesh, offering an opportunity for both sides to meet and discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations and push forward cooperation in various areas of mutual interest. (MFA)































































