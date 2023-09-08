Srettha’s Cabinet ready to upgrade wellbeing of the people

Cabinet ministers under Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s administration outlined their work priorities as they met in a special meeting at Government House.

Minister of Public Health Dr. Chonlanan Srikaew said he intended to improve the universal health system, allowing citizens to have access to services at any healthcare facility using only their ID card. The health minister did not mention the timeframe for this goal to be achieved, but said he needed to look into the details of this plan.







Minister of Social Development and Human Security Varawut Silpa-archa said his family and Chart Thai Pattana Party have for decades been working on social issues and helping people with disabilities, which he wishes to continue in this administration. Mr. Varawut said he was prepared to start working on several urgent tasks, which shall proceed after the declaration of government policies before the parliament. He also expressed his confidence that the debt issue faced by the National Housing Authority can be solved.







Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul said everything within the Ministry of Interior is urgent. He said he was prepared to work together with civil servants and had already gathered input from the Permanent Secretary of Interior. On the topic of decentralization, the minister said there have always been efforts made in this regard such as the transfer of hospitals from the Ministry of Public Health to provincial administrative organizations.







Lastly, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Anucha Nakasai said he can work comfortably with Cabinet members from other political parties. He promised his ministry would continue the cattle farming promotion campaign and that all the responsibilities within the ministry would be delegated by Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Capt Thamanat Prompow. (NNT)













