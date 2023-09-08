Warehouse fire in Vibhavadi area, Bangkok, under control

A fire broke out in a private company’s warehouse located in Soi Vibhavadi 22 late last night. The four-storey warehouse contained various types of goods, including some electric bicycle batteries, which are highly flammable, leading to several loud explosions. Part of the building’s rear section was partially damaged.

Emergency responders, with over 30 firefighting vehicles, swiftly rushed to control the fire at the private company’s goods storage facility.







The incident occurred near a luxury car showroom, prompting showroom personnel to quickly relocate vehicles from the parking area. Firefighters and rescue personnel worked for nearly 2 hours, using water and foam, to finally bring the fire under control within a confined area. Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties, with only minor injuries to two firefighters due to smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire was initially reported by the building’s safety personnel, who noticed an electrical fire before hearing rapid explosions and witnessing the rapid spread of flames.

Luckily, there was no one working inside the building at the time of the incident. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation by forensic experts, and a thorough examination is expected to be carried out early this morning (Sept 7). (TNA)

















