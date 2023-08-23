Srettha – six months from real estate tycoon to Thailand’s 30th Prime Minister

Srettha Thaweesin, a former billionaire businessman, who once declared, “I will only accept the position of Prime Minister,” has now become Thailand’s 30th Prime Minister.

Mr. Srettha Thavisin was born on February 15, 1962, and is currently 61 years old. He is married with three children.







For his primary education, Mr. Srettha attended Srinakharinwirot University Prasarnmit Demonstration School. He later pursued his higher education in the United States, completing his undergraduate degree in Economics at the University of Massachusetts and a Master’s degree in Business Administration with a focus on Finance from the Claremont Graduate School in the United States.

In his professional career, he achieved success as the Chairman and CEO of Sansiri Public Company Limited, a major player in the development of real estate in Thailand.

Entering the political arena on March 1, Mr. Srettha introduced himself as the advisor to the head of the Pheu Thai family before being nominated as one of the Pheu Thai Party’s three prime ministerial candidates.







After entering the political scene in March, it took him just six months to rise to the highest administrative position, becoming Thailand’s 30th Prime Minister. However, even in the final stretch, he had to face allegations made by political whistleblower Chuvit Kamolvisit, which shook the faith of the public to some extent.

Although he has successfully crossed the thorny path, he still needs to prove whether his governance of the country will be as successful as his business ventures or not. (TNA)













