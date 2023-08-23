Dept. of Land Transport collects over 7 billion baht annual tax due to ‘from anywhere’ payment system

The Department of Land Transport (DLT) has revealed that it collected more than 7 billion baht in annual vehicle tax during the initial ten months of the current fiscal year, attributing this success to its implementation of a convenient ‘from anywhere’ tax payment system.

The DLT reported that as many as 5.5 million vehicle owners made tax payments between October of the preceding year and July, culminating in total revenue of 7.64 billion baht.







The vehicle tax payment primarily involves fees for both the annual renewal of vehicle registration and the registration of new vehicles. The DLT website and the DLT Vehicle Tax application have emerged as favored avenues for making payments, alongside counter services at convenience stores, the mPay application and the TrueMoney wallet system.

Online platforms have seen a surge in usage as individuals seek to streamline the process of renewing vehicle registrations and settling their tax obligations, all while avoiding typical queues at DLT offices.







A substantial portion of the annual payments were transacted at the DLT’s five offices located in Bangkok during the first ten months of the fiscal year.

For those who choose the DLT Vehicle Tax application for payment, upon successful completion of the payment process, they are presented with the option to have their renewed vehicle registration sticker and receipt mailed to them, or they can personally visit a DLT office to print the sticker using a tax kiosk. (NNT)











