Former PM Thaksin entitled to submit royal pardon

Officials at Bangkok Remand Prison indicated that former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra is now being detained at the medical facility zone inside the prison due to multiple health vulnerabilities. The 74-year-old has been diagnosed with heart disease, lung disease, high blood pressure and spondylosis.

Officials from the Ministry of Justice, the Department of Corrections, and Bangkok Remand Prison held a joint press conference on Thaksin being entered into the prison as an inmate. The officials said protocols for receiving a new inmate were followed, with Thaksin’s relevant records being produced and his health checked by doctors from the Department of Corrections Hospital.







Doctors identified several conditions that needed monitoring, including heart disease, a history of severe pneumonia caused by COVID-19, fascia adhesion in the lungs causing fatigue, high blood pressure and spondylosis. Many degrees of the latter condition were detected, with some spinal nerves being under pressure and resulting in chronic pain.

According to officials at the press conference, these conditions meant Thaksin was categorized as a member of a vulnerable group of inmates who needed the appropriate care. They also said he has the right to see lawyers and meet visiting family members. For his safety, he is currently being held in “Zone 7” at Bangkok Remand Prison, which houses the prison’s health facility. Officials will monitor his condition around the clock.







On the matter of amnesty, the officials said a royal pardon can be requested as soon as on the first day of Thaksin entering prison. Thaksin or a family member also has the option of doing so by supplying the relevant documents to officials at Bangkok Remand Prison. In this case, the prison would forward the papers to the Department of Corrections and the Ministry of Justice. The request will then be presented to the prime minister who will consider giving his signature and forwarding the request to the Office of the Privy Council. The office will then present the request to His Majesty the King.

According to officials at the press conference, the process of requesting a royal pardon would take 1-2 months.







Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam visited Bangkok Remand Prison on Wednesday (23 Aug). He told reporters that the visit was to follow up on the implementation of various protocols in place to ensure orderliness, adding that Thaksin was considered an important figure. He noted that he previously made similar visits to ensure that protocols were in place. (NNT)













