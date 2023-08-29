Outgoing PM farewells cabinet and media, wants to spend more time to relax with his family

Outgoing Prime Minister Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha joined in a group photo with the Cabinet members and government officials, expressing his gratitude to everyone for their dedicated service to the nation.

Following the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Gen. Prayuth joined the photo session with his Cabinet members. Among those present were Gen. Anupong Paojinda, Mr. Itthipol Khunpluem, Mr. Anucha Nakasai, Mr. Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, Mr. Peeraphan Salirathaviphak, Mr. Juti Krairuek, Mr. Supattanapong Phanmeechaow and Mr. Varawuth Silpa-archa.







In an interview, Gen. Prayuth expressed his gratitude to all the Cabinet members and civil servants for their unwavering commitment and adherence to the law and regulations throughout their service. He also extended his thanks to media members.

He refrained from commenting on the new government, as it is customary to allow the new government to carry out its responsibilities. From now on, he intends to take more time to relax and spend with his family.







He also expressed his appreciation for the unity and dedication demonstrated during his government’s four-year tenure. Regarding the appearance of the new Cabinet, he said everyone looks good, displaying a sense of camaraderie. After the interview, the Prime Minister joined the media for a photo session in a friendly atmosphere. (TNA)































