Srettha plans to discuss replacement for Krisada with UTN leaders during upcoming mobile cabinet meeting

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has announced the immediate resignation of Krisada Chinavicharana as deputy finance minister. The resignation follows a recent cabinet reshuffle in which Krisada, a member of the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party, was reduced to supervising only the Public Debt Management Office, a change from his previous broader responsibilities.

The latest Cabinet reshuffle resulted in finance roles being given to members of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, including new Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira and his deputies Paopoom Rojanasakul and Julaphan Amornvivat.







Srettha recently disclosed plans to discuss a replacement for Krisada with UTN leaders during the upcoming mobile cabinet meeting, which will be held next Tuesday (May 14). This meeting coincides with the prime minister’s tour in Phetchaburi province and three other locations, including Prachuap Khiri Khan, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram, to address local concerns and inspect various development projects.

Krisada is the second minister to resign in recent weeks, following Parnpree Bahiddha-nukara who stepped down as foreign affairs minister. (NNT)





































