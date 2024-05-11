Risk of heat stroke remains high despite onset of seasonal rains

The Ministry of Public Health has announced an alarming rise in heat stroke-related fatalities, with 61 deaths this year, up from 37 last year. Department of Disease Control Deputy Director-General Dr. Apichart Vachiraphan reported that the northeastern region suffered the most, with 33 deaths, followed by 13 in the central and western regions and 10 in the North.

Although expressing concern about the overall situation, Dr. Apichart noted, however, that many victims had pre-existing health conditions, engaged in regular alcohol consumption, and worked outdoors.







Despite the onset of seasonal rains, the risk of heat stroke remains high in many areas that are still experiencing elevated temperatures. Heat stroke can lead to severe complications, including organ failure and death. Symptoms include lack of sweat despite red skin, rapid heartbeat, headache, dizziness, confusion, and unconsciousness. Immediate action is crucial for those exhibiting these symptoms, starting with rapid body cooling before seeking medical help.









Authorities are urging the public to take preventative measures against heat stroke. Recommendations include avoiding outdoor activities between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., staying hydrated, and avoiding caffeine, alcohol, and sugary drinks. Wearing loose clothing and taking frequent shade breaks are also highly advised for those who work outdoors. (NNT)





































