PM oversees flood management and dairy farming in Kanchanaburi

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is conducting a regional tour in Kanchanaburi province today (May 11) to oversee flood management efforts and to assess the agricultural sectors, mainly focusing on dairy farming.

Srettha’s visit to the western province began with a trip to a water retention area in Pak Phraek subdistrict to address the persistent flooding that affects this region. During an onsite meeting, the premier was informed that a comprehensive water management plan was being implemented to mitigate flood damage and transform the area into a leisure destination, highlighting the government’s dual focus on infrastructure and community welfare.







The meeting discussed a significant government budget recently approved to prepare farmers in the province for the upcoming rainy season during the next three to four months. The prime minister, along with key governmental figures, also assessed the chronic flooding in municipal areas, tabling plans for a major developmental project to enhance drainage systems and alleviate flooding in various communities.

Sretthah stated that these efforts are expected to improve living conditions for thousands and bolster Kanchanaburi’s attractiveness as a tourist destination.

Furthering his agenda, the prime minister and his team visited M Milk Dairy Farm, a self-sustaining dairy operation that ranges from milking to product distribution. The visit underscored the challenges dairy farmers face, especially the decrease in milk production due to the recent heatwave.









Expressing concern about the situation, Srettha directed the enhancement of cow shed ventilation to improve milk production and quality, reiterating his dedication to fortifying the local dairy sector and broadening its market potential. He also spoke about forthcoming initiatives to address environmental issues and promote economic growth through infrastructure upgrades and industry support in Kanchanaburi. (NNT)







































