Advisor Jirayu urges netizens not to criticize Prime Minister for using iPad

BANGKOK, Thailand – Jirayu Huangsap, an advisor to the Prime Minister, has called on netizens to refrain from criticizing Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for reading from an iPad during the recent ACD Leaders’ Summit on Oct 6. He emphasized that the Prime Minister has already demonstrated her ability to deliver speeches without a script in various situations. However, during crucial international meetings, it is necessary for world leaders to read from prepared texts to ensure the accuracy of agreements and statements.



Jirayu explained that, on the global stage, agreements and official statements must be precise, and there is no room for interpreting spoken language differently. “In international forums, leaders must read every word exactly as prepared because such agreements cannot be altered, unlike general speeches or vision presentations,” he said.

He also urged the public to focus on the content of these agreements, as they are crucial for Thailand’s progress and international standing. He added, “People in other countries care more about the substance of what their leaders negotiate, as it directly impacts the nation’s development on the global stage.”







Jirayu further noted that the Prime Minister often speaks without a script in domestic settings and campaign rallies, but reading from prepared texts is necessary in global forums and official government policy declarations. He called on the Thai public to support their leader during this time, as Thailand moves forward and aims to strengthen its global position. (TNA)

































