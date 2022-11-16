APEC University Leaders’ Forum held in parallel with APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in Bangkok

Chulalongkorn University and the Association of Pacific Rim Universities (APRU) are co-organizing APRU’s APEC University Leaders’ Forum 2022. The seminar aims to drive a global strategy in preventing the next pandemic.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha today presided over the opening ceremony of APRU’s APEC University Leaders’ Forum 2022 and delivered a speech on “Preventing the Next Pandemic -The Global Partnership Agenda: Governments, Business, and Research Universities”.







The Premier said in the past 2-year, the pandemic has affected all sectors around the globe. Many perspectives changed especially on health issues. Thailand as the host of APEC 2022 is concerned about this challenge and hopes that APEC related meetings including this forum will be part of its success in preparedness for challenges faced by all APEC economies.

The premier is pleased to welcome participants from all economies to Thailand and wishes APEC 2022 will be an important milestone for cooperation and prosperity across the globe.







APRU’s APEC University Leaders’ Forum is a stage for CEOs from leading companies in many businesses, policymakers in 19 economic zones, and presidents from 20 universities around the world to present their ideas for preventing and addressing coming challenges.

The main topic of the meeting is “Preventing the Next Pandemic a Global Strategy”. All stakeholders shared their experiences, research findings, in-depth information, and initiatives in preparedness for the next global challenges.

APRU’s APEC University Leaders’ Forum 2022 is held in parallel with APEC CEO Summit that Thailand is hosting.

The forum also focuses on three main issues namely “Partnering on Biomedical Research”, “Partnering on Effective Socio-Cultural Strategies” and “Partnering on Combatting the Infodemic”. (NNT)





































