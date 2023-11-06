Spokesperson defends ISOC from dissolution

The Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) has emphasized its crucial role in resolving conflicts in Thailand’s Deep South and maintaining national security. Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, ISOC’s spokesperson, addressed concerns regarding a proposal to dissolve the agency and clarified misconceptions about its mission.







ISOC is a specialized government agency directly under the Prime Minister’s authority, primarily focused on assessing situations that may threaten the nation’s stability. Its primary objectives include raising public awareness about safeguarding the nation, religion, and monarchy while fostering harmony within the country.







Maj Gen Winthai stated that ISOC’s responsibilities are separate from those of other security agencies. He also stressed the importance of ISOC as a vital link between various government agencies, particularly in addressing security issues in the Deep South, encompassing Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat provinces. He added that the closure of ISOC would leave a significant gap in the government’s national security efforts, particularly in dealing with ongoing unrest in the Deep South.







Addressing rumors of a secret seven-billion-baht budget for ISOC, Maj Gen Winthai clarified that ISOC’s spending is part of the cabinet’s annual budget, subject to standard auditing procedures.

Meanwhile, Gen Noppanan Chanpradab, former Director of ISOC’s Office of Security Policy and Strategy, cautioned against dissolving ISOC, suggesting that such an action could worsen the situation in the Deep South and hinder national security efforts. He highlighted that ISOC operates under the civilian-led National Security Council and includes civilian figures like the Prime Minister as commissioners. (NNT)



























