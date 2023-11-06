Pattaya police nab suspect with unlicensed homemade firearm

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a pre-dawn operation on November 4, Banglamung police arrested 30-year-old Suriya Yuenyao, also known as Kee, while he was riding a motorbike without a license plate in Rongpoh, north of Pattaya City. Attempting to evade a checkpoint, Suriya, exhibiting suspicious behavior, was pursued by officers. Upon searching him, they made a startling discovery—an improvised firearm cunningly concealed in a holster within his jeans’ right front pocket, loaded with .32 caliber ammunition.







The homemade gun, a dangerous modification raising concerns for public safety, prompted swift action from law enforcement. Suriya claimed ownership, asserting that the firearm was given to him by a friend at work for self-defense. However, possessing such unlicensed and improvised weapons is a blatant violation of the law, particularly when carried within city limits, villages, or public areas without reasonable cause. Suriya now faces charges for unauthorized possession of a firearm and ammunition, as well as carrying a firearm within the city without reasonable cause.



























