PM extends deepest condolences to families of victims of catastrophic earthquake in Nepal

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the catastrophic earthquake that struck the districts of Jajarkot and Rukum in Nepal on November 3.

In a heartfelt statement, the Prime Minister articulated Thailand’s solidarity with Nepal, expressing his wish for a rapid recovery for the injured and a swift restoration for the communities devastated by the disaster.







As of November 4, the quake has claimed the lives of over 150 people. The tremors were also felt over 500 kilometers away in the Nepalese capital of Kathmandu and even in distant cities across the border in India.

Nepalese security forces have been dispatched to assist with rescue operations in the challenging terrains of Jajarkot and West Rukum. The military personnel are actively aiding the local authorities in navigating the aftermath of the disaster, amidst challenging landscapes and the urgency of the situation. (NNT)



























