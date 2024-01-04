Southern Thailand flood relief efforts intensify

Several southern provinces were battered by floods and are now entering a phase of recovery.

Representatives from the military, the private sector, the government, and religious leaders from Islam, Buddhism, Christianity, and Sikhism have jointly distributed 500 relief bags to the flood victims. This initiative is part of a project aimed at assisting those affected by the floods, including offering free medical services.







The military has reported that since the onset of the flooding, soldiers have been deployed to assist and care for the affected residents. The military will continue to participate in the rehabilitation process, deploying personnel to repair damaged homes.

In Narathiwat Province, the Provincial Electricity Authority has delivered 900 relief bags to the provincial administrative organization. These bags will be distributed by truck convoys to assist flood victims in various areas.







Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin has discussed relief measures for flood victims in the southern provinces with the military, after which soldiers will be deployed to assist in the household repairing and restoring efforts.

The government is also expediting the allocation of funds for timely relief and care for the affected citizens. (NNT)





























