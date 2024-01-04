Pink Line monorail to start collecting fare from Jan 7

Starting this Sunday (Jan 7), the Pink Line monorail train will begin collecting passenger fares at prices after providing free rides since November 22 last year.

Passengers who have experienced the trial period confirmed their intention to continue using the service due to its convenience. However, concerns have been raised about the fare prices, ranging from 13 to 38 baht, which some consider relatively high.







Suggestions have been made for the fare not to exceed 20-25 baht along the entire route. A flat fare of 20 baht throughout the line is considered optimal by many commuters who rely on the Pink Line for daily transportation.

Addressing safety concerns related to previous incidents on the Pink and Yellow Lines, commuters express confidence that such incidents will not pose a serious threat to passengers.







As of January 7, the Pink Line will collect fares from the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) Station (PK05) to Min Buri Station (PK30) Station, excluding fare collection between Nonthaburi Government Center Station (PK01) and Samakkhi Station (PK04).

This exemption will remain in effect until repair of conductor rail will be finished. Approximately 50,000 to 60,000 passengers have been using the Pink Line daily in recent times. (TNA)






























