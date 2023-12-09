Southern peace initiative summary set for next month

The Special Committee for Peacebuilding in the Three Southern Border Provinces is expediting measures to address the challenges of peacebuilding in the region.

According to Jaturong Chaiseang, chairman of the committee, the officials are focusing on legislative and parliamentary involvement as key factors in facilitating effective peace talks.







The committee’s agenda includes drafting proposals for the House of Representatives, emphasizing the need for new legislation and amendments that support peace efforts, specifically reevaluating the application of special laws like Martial Law in the area.

The committee is initially operating under a 90-day mandate, but there is a likelihood of an extension based on expert advice and the need for comprehensive fieldwork.







This extension is vital for allowing the committee to conduct in-depth studies and field visits to the three southern border provinces. These visits are expected to provide crucial insights and feedback from local communities, which are essential for formulating practical and impactful proposals. (NNT)



























