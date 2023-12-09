PM to visit Kanchanaburi and Chiang Rai this Saturday

The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit the provinces of Kanchanaburi and Chiang Rai tomorrow, December 9th, to meet residents there and follow up on the implementation of government policies.

Government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke said Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin’s visit will commence with a community meeting at the Tha Maka District Coordination Center in Kanchanburi.







This will be followed by an inspection of the Kanchanaburi Special Economic Zone development project and the border trade conditions at the Ban Phu Nam Ron Customs House in the capital district.

Later, the Prime Minister will attend exhibitions showcasing OTOP and community enterprise products. He will then preside over a strategic meeting at the office of the Kanchanaburi Provincial Administrative Organization, to discuss developmental strategies for the province.







The day in Kanchanaburi will conclude with the Prime Minister’s attendance at the “Kwai River Bridge Week 2023” event.

Following his duties in Kanchanaburi, Prime Minister Srettha will be airlifted to Chiang Rai. In the evening, he will inaugurate the Thailand Biennale, Chiang Rai 2023, an international contemporary art festival, at the Chiang Rai International Art Museum in Mueang Chiang Rai district. The visit is scheduled to conclude with the Prime Minister’s return to Bangkok in the late evening. (NNT)



























