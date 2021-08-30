South Thailand ethnic groups vaccinated, Betong achieves 76% vaccination rate

Yala public health officers have been providing COVID-19 vaccine to local residents of Betong district and have now achieved a 76% vaccination rate.

Betong Public Health Office chief Worawit Akkarothai said, among local people who have been inoculated this week are over 50 people from the Orang Asli group, a Sakai indigenous population residing in Hala-Bala rain forest in Aiyoeweng sub-district, and 10 Maniq people, another Sakai indigenous group in Betong.







He said the health office aims to create herd immunity in Betong as soon as possible, so that the district can be fully opened and resume economic activities, many of which have been suspended for almost two years.

Mr. Worawit said the office has been inviting local people to get inoculated since earlier this week and has been giving a mosquito net to every vaccine recipient. (NNT)



























