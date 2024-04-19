Songkran road accident report analyzed to improve future safety measures

The road accident prevention and reduction center has released its performance report for the 2024 Songkran festival. It disclosed that there were 2,044 accidents, which resulted in 2,060 injuries and 287 fatalities.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul noted that speeding, reckless overtaking, and drunk driving were the primary causes of these accidents. The report also pointed out that motorcycles were frequently involved in these incidents, especially on straight roads and highways.







Minister Anutin stressed the importance of analyzing the data and learning from the experiences to improve future safety measures. He highlighted the effectiveness of the established network of checkpoints, which were manned by vigilant officers to enhance road safety.

The Minister concluded by stating that the findings from the festival’s operations would be evaluated and utilized to develop comprehensive national strategies for preventing and reducing road accidents. These strategies will be discussed further at upcoming meetings of the road safety operations center and the Cabinet. (NNT)































