PM directs Phuket police to intensify efforts in apprehending law-violating influential figures

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has directed the Provincial Police Region 8 Commander in Phuket Province to intensify efforts in apprehending individuals with bad influence who continuously violate the law.

During a meeting to review the police operations at the Provincial Police Region 8 Headquarters, the Prime Minister delivered policy directives, stating that over the past six months, there have been numerous arrests related to drug offenses. Appreciation was expressed for the rigorous enforcement efforts. Various measures should be employed to apprehend offenders to address the issues more effectively, including continuous management and addressing the issue of online gambling, which has caused distress to the public.







Acknowledging the importance of morale-boosting incentives for the police force, especially regarding housing, it is imperative to ensure adequate and continuous construction of police residences. The government will take care of improving the living conditions of police personnel.

Regarding the development of Phuket province, strict measures should be enforced concerning illegal hotel businesses, ensuring that licenses are issued strictly and that no one operates above the law. This includes stringent oversight of tourism activities and preventing exploitation of tourists for personal gain. (NNT)



























































