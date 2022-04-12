Songkran holiday exodus begins in Thailand

People increasingly used all modes of public transport including inter-provincial buses, trains and planes ahead of the Songkran festival from April 13.

Travelers showed up at the Mo Chit 2 bus terminal to board their buses to leave the capital although today was a weekday.



Sanyalak Panwattanalikhit, managing director of Transport Co, said the state enterprise prepared 3,700 bus trips and 700 extra buses today as it expected up to 40,000 travelers.

Travelers also boarded outbound trains at the Hua Lamphong station. The State Railway of Thailand deployed carriages to meet the maximum capacities of its locomotives and planned to operate 184 trains a day. They were capable of service up to 100,000 travelers altogether on a daily basis.







Besides, the SRT added 13 extra sleeper and air-conditioned trains and third-class trains on northern and northeastern routes to serve additional 8,000 passengers.

At Don Mueang airport, travelers have actively taken their flights since last weekend. Its management expected the air traffic there to peak at 35,000-40,000 passengers a day.

This morning the Highways Department started to waive tolls on its M6 motorway from Pak Chong to Kham Thale So which stretches 64 kilometers in Nakhon Ratchasima province, the gateway to the Northeast. The toll-free service was scheduled from April 11 to 18 to help relieve traffic on conventional highways. (TNA)



































