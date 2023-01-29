‘Songkran Festival’ to become Thailand’s 4th intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO

Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister and Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri disclosed that Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha thanked UNESCO for approving the inclusion of “Songkran in Thailand, traditional Thai New Year festival” in the tentative list to be considered as Thailand’s 4th intangible cultural heritage, after Khon (masked dance drama), Nuad Thai (traditional Thai massage), and Nora (dance drama in southern Thailand), which have been inscribed in 2018, 2019, and 2021 respectively. The consideration will take place at UNESCO’s meeting toward the end of this year.







An intangible cultural heritage (ICH) is a practice, representation, expression, knowledge or skill, as well as artifacts and cultural property, considered by UNESCO to be part of a place’s cultural heritage. There are also Thailand’s other elements awaiting to be included in UNESCO’s tentative list for intangible cultural heritages.

The Prime Minister is very pleased and proud over UNESCO’s decision, which demonstrates global recognition of Thailand’s cultural identities and values. According to the Government Spokesperson, Thai culture and tradition can all be taken forward for economic value added.

































