Songkhla province in southern Thailand announces night-time curfew

Songkhla’s provincial communicable disease committee has announced a night-time curfew, effective from Wednesday night until July 29, after a surge of COVID-19 cases across the province.

Provincial governor Jaruwat Kliangklao, as chairman of the committee, said the curfew is to confine residents to their homes between 10pm and 4am. Restaurants, markets and department stores are allowed to stay open until 9pm.







He said the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases is being attributed to face-to-face interactions and contact among at-risk groups, leading to the spread of the virus.

The committee is also asking people for cooperation by complying with curfew measures. As of Wednesday, 157 new COVID-19 cases had been recorded in the province. They were found in factories and communities. The recent cases raised the cumulative total to 5,463, with a 15 deaths. (NNT)


























