Social Development Ministry responds to Suphanburi factory explosion

A fireworks factory exploded in the capital district of Suphanburi province, resulting in the complete destruction of the facility.

Varawut Silpa-archa, Minister of Social Development and Human Security, has expressed his sorrow over the fireworks factory explosion in Suphanburi Province. His ministry is coordinating with all networks to provide on-site care for everyone affected.







Following Wednesday’s incident, the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security has established a war room to coordinate assistance efforts. All units of the ministry in Suphanburi and nearby provinces have been mobilized to expedite relief and compensation for those impacted by the event, including the deceased and the injured, and for repairing damaged homes.

Particularly in the affected area, coordination with the Governor of Suphanburi Province and all governmental units has been arranged to provide assistance and to reach out to every person affected. Local Members of Parliament and community leaders have been requested to closely look after the people.







Additionally, as the Vice President of the Banharn-Jamsai Silpa-archa Foundation, Varawut mentioned that the foundation is aware of children who have lost parents to the incident. The foundation will step in to cover their educational expenses. (NNT)





























