DPM Parnpree discusses hostage crisis and humanitarian cooperation at World Economic Forum in Davos

During his visit to Davos, Switzerland, accompanying the Prime Minister to the 2024 World Economic Forum, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara held bilateral talks with Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Both parties exchanged views on the ongoing unrest in Israel — particularly in the Gaza strip –, agreeing on the urgent need for ceasefire negotiations to facilitate humanitarian aid delivery to those in need. The Deputy Prime Minister took this opportunity to request the ICRC’s continued support in securing the safe and prompt release of the remaining eight Thai nationals held hostage in the conflict.









Additionally, they discussed ways to expand cooperation between Thailand and the ICRC. The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized Thailand’s readiness to host the ICRC’s regional office and to robustly support various humanitarian efforts in the region.

This includes particular emphasis on cross-border humanitarian assistance in Myanmar, which Thailand highly prioritizes, and readiness to play a constructive role in this regard. Furthermore, Thailand is prepared to support Laos as the ASEAN Chair in pushing for ASEAN to take a more prominent role in the situation, promoting dialogue and reconciliation towards peace and stability in Myanmar and the region. (NNT)







































