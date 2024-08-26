Sleepwalking man falls to death from 5th floor in Bangkok

BANGKOK, Thailand – A tragic accident occurred when a 25-year-old man fell from the 5th floor of a shophouse after sleepwalking, leading to his immediate death. According to his friend, the victim was known to be cheerful but often experienced sleepwalking episodes.

The incident was first reported by a popular Facebook page "Dao Pad Chaek," which shared images and details of the man who tragically fell from the 5th floor of a building located in the Phra Ratchawang police jurisdiction. Initial police investigations revealed that the building was five stories high, and the man fell from his bedroom on the top floor. The room lacked protective window bars, and the man lived there with two others. One of his housemates, a relative, informed the police that the victim frequently sleepwalked.







Reporters visited the scene at the five-story commercial building in Phra Nakhon district, Bangkok. It was confirmed that the area between the 4th and 5th floors had no window bars. According to the victim's employer, the man had worked there for over two years and had often mentioned his sleepwalking habit. His employer had advised him about the dangers and regularly reminded him to be cautious. The man had shared instances where he would sleep on the 5th floor but wake up in the bathroom on the ground floor.







A nearby drink vendor described the victim as an easygoing and cheerful person, often seen with his close friend. The two would regularly purchase food together, and she expressed her shock at the sudden tragic event, noting how he had fallen from the building.

The police are currently investigating further, with the victim's close friend being taken in for questioning to clarify the circumstances leading to his death. (TNA)






































