Thailand’s face-mask hoarding, illegal export amid COVID-19 spread probed

BANGKOK – The Office of the Ombudsman of Thailand has inspected a face mask factory to probe an allegation of hoarding and illegal export amid the spread of Covid-19.







Since last month, the government has placed face masks on a list of controlled goods; requiring individual, seller and manufacturers to report their face mask supply under the Prices of Goods and Services Act.

However, hoarding has been blamed for the current face-mask shortages as demand soars.

The ombudsman officers checked the production capacity and distribution records of the factory in Nonthaburi province but found no irregularities.

According to the Department of Internal Trade (DIT), Thailand’s face mask production capability of 11 factories nationwide is up to 38 million pieces per month. (TNA)

