Privy Councillor Paiboon reviews southern border situation, urges support for affected families

BANGKOK, Thailand – Privy Councillor General Paiboon Khumchaya chaired a meeting at the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Region 4 Forward Command to assess the situation in Thailand’s southern border provinces and review efforts to address ongoing violence.

The session, held to discuss coordinated approaches to long-term stability and support for affected communities, was attended by senior military, police, and civil officials, led by Lieutenant General Norathip Poinok, Commander of the 4th Army Area and Director of ISOC Region 4.







During the meeting, Gen Paiboon urged officials to consider the full impact of violence on families, especially in cases where primary breadwinners suffer serious injuries or disabilities. He cited a recent case in Narathiwat where a man required brain surgery after an attack, leaving his household without a stable income and at risk of long-term hardship.

The privy councillor called for systematic data collection on such cases to inform ongoing support measures. By identifying affected individuals and families, authorities can plan more effective responses and extend assistance that addresses both immediate needs and lasting consequences.

The information gathered will be submitted to His Majesty the King to help guide future support for families facing loss of income or livelihood. (NNT)



































