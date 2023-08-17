‘Sinlapachip Prathip Thai OTOP Fair 2023’ at IMPACT, Muang Thong Thani until Aug 20

Join us at the Impact Exhibition Center in Nonthaburi to celebrate Thailand’s rich OTOP products! Dive into the fusion of tradition and modernity as Batik fabrics take center stage in a captivating fashion show.

Highlights:

Explore 8 unique zones:

Tribute to Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother

Honor for His Majesty the King

Activities by the Support Foundation of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit

Fabric products sales

Premium non-food OTOP products (3-5 stars)

Exclusive OTOP artist creations

Scrumptious OTOP food & drinks

Wellness offerings including spa products & massage booths.

A must-visit event! Discover over 2,000 booths and 7,200 unique OTOP treasures.

On until August 20.

Challenger Halls 1-3, Impact Exhibition and Convention Center, Muang Thong Thani. (PRD)

















