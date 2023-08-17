‘Sinlapachip Prathip Thai OTOP Fair 2023’ at IMPACT, Muang Thong Thani until Aug 20

By Pattaya Mail
0
481
A must-visit event! Discover over 2,000 booths and 7,200 unique OTOP treasures and it is on until August 20.

Join us at the Impact Exhibition Center in Nonthaburi to celebrate Thailand’s rich OTOP products! Dive into the fusion of tradition and modernity as Batik fabrics take center stage in a captivating fashion show.

Highlights:
Explore 8 unique zones:

Tribute to Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother
Honor for His Majesty the King
Activities by the Support Foundation of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit
Fabric products sales
Premium non-food OTOP products (3-5 stars)
Exclusive OTOP artist creations
Scrumptious OTOP food & drinks
Wellness offerings including spa products & massage booths.
A must-visit event! Discover over 2,000 booths and 7,200 unique OTOP treasures.
On until August 20.

Challenger Halls 1-3, Impact Exhibition and Convention Center, Muang Thong Thani. (PRD)








Loading…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR