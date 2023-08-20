‘Singapore FinTech Festival’ Roadshow at ‘Techsauce Global Summit 2023’ in Bangkok

The Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF), recognized as a prominent global FinTech gathering, on Thursday (17 Aug) extended its presence to the Techsauce Global Summit 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand. The event, part of the Singapore FinTech Festival Roadshow, was dedicated to the theme of “Data-driven ESG: Empowering Sustainability and Inclusion with AI.”

The SFF stage at Asia’s premier tech conference hosted an array of informative sessions, including an exclusive networking event. The intersection of AI, ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) and innovation was the core focus, reflecting SFF 2023’s theme of “Applications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Financial Services.”







The roadshow began with a vital discussion on responsible AI deployment between Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief FinTech Officer of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and Daranee Saeju, Assistant Governor of the Risk Management Group for the Bank of Thailand (BOT). Subsequent panel discussions explored the transformative role of data and AI in the fight against climate change, and how technology can foster global financial inclusion.



Along with insights from various financial and tech leaders, the roadshow featured contributions from experts like Wong Yuen, Chief Sustainability Officer of UOB Thailand, and Nutthawadee Sae-Iah, Head of Strategy & Business Innovation of TrueMoney Co Ltd.

The Singapore FinTech Festival Roadshow continues to engage with local FinTech communities across Asia, offering opportunities for collaboration and dialogue on current financial trends and innovations.







The event is set to continue in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on August 23, leading up to the main SFF event in Singapore from November 15-17. While the Roadshow is in collaboration with Constellar, the emphasis of these events is firmly on industry growth, ethics, and the advancement of sustainable and inclusive technologies in the financial sector. (NNT)













