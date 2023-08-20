Bangkok authorities unveil comprehensive urban plan

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has provided an update on its “Comprehensive Bangkok Urban Plan,” with Governor Chadchart Sittipunt emphasizing that the plan is currently open for public input and that the BMA has not prescribed any specific form for it

Instead, the governor said a team of experts and academics are using scholarly principles to develop a more livable cityscape. He further expressed confidence in the transparency and accountability of the process.







Governor Sittipunt noted that changes to the urban plan may include alterations to its color scheme in order to make it more reflective of the citizens’ current lifestyle, such as changing from striped green to solid green. He clarified that the beleaguered Ashton Asoke condominium development program is unrelated to the urban plan and instead pertains to construction permit laws, as the zone allows for high-rise buildings.







Concerning the Ashton Asoke case itself, Deputy Governor Wisanu Subsompon said the Office of Urban Development has instructed the district office to comply with the court judgment, ensuring that the project owner corrects and reapplies for the necessary permit. Additionally, a committee has been formed to review and adjust the permission process for constructing tall and large special buildings in Bangkok. (NNT)













