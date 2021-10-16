Shortened nighttime curfew starts on Saturday in dark-red provinces of Thailand

The nighttime curfew imposed in provinces worst-hit by COVID-19 outbreaks will be shortened from Saturday, starting at 11 p.m. and ending at 3 a.m. in the morning. This will apply to 23 dark-red provinces under the strict and highest COVID-19 control measures.







The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has reminded the general public of changes to the disease control measures that will go into effect tomorrow, including an update to the color-coded province list based on the restrictions imposed, and shortened curfew hours.

CCSA Assistant Spokesperson Dr Apisamai Srirangsan said the number of dark-red provinces under strict and highest disease control measures will be cut down to 23.



The shortened hours will allow businesses such as restaurants, markets, shopping malls, and convenience stores to open as late as 10 p.m. This also applies to cinemas, theaters, and parks.

Restrictions imposed for mass gatherings will be relaxed. A gathering of up to 50 people will be allowed in dark-red provinces, up to 100 people in red provinces, and up to 200 people in orange provinces, with disease control measures observed.







Cultural and traditional activities can take place with approval from provincial authorities for a maximum of 2 hours. Social distancing and capacity control measures must also be implemented at these events.



























