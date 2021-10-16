Pattaya CCTV proves kryptonite for teenage ‘superman’ motorcyclist

A 15-year-old captured on video speeding on his motorbike while in a prone position was tracked down by Chonburi and Pattaya police.

The video captured the teen after curfew on Oct. 9, racing his Honda as if he were flying, hands steering and his stomach lying on the seat and gas tank. He raced down Sukhumvit Road from Boonkanjanaram Temple to Thepprasit Road.







Pol. Col. Mekawit Pradithpol, deputy commander of Chonburi Police, led the Oct. 15 news conference to announce the arrest of the driver who was too young to get a license.

The bike had no license plate, so police used CCTV cameras to track the speedster’s route.

The boy admitted to swiping and modifying his mother’s motorbike but said he was unaware he was filmed doing stunts.



The boy was charged with reckless driving, driving without a license and not wearing a helmet. Police impounded the motorbike and admonished his parents for not keeping a better eye on their teenager.

































