Sandy Kraokaew Stuvik back on track in 2021

After a tumultuous beginning to 2021 which saw many events being postponed to a later date, we are finally underway and looking forward to getting back on track at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram on the 29th-31st of October.







With two championship victories to his name from 2019 and 2020, Sandy Kraokaew Stuvik will return to the Thailand Super Series once again to defend his crown. Sandy has extended his partnership with B-Quik Absolute Racing for a third year after an exceptionally fruitful partnership to date.



“I’m overjoyed to finally be back on track, it has been a long wait for everybody involved. Our goal is the same as last year, I am here to defend my title and I will give it my full focus and determination to achieve that target. Together with B-Quik Absolute Racing, I’m confident we will be fighting at the top of the grid as we have in the past years,” explains Sandy.







For the 2021 season, Sandy will be partnered with Philip Massoud. Philip, who is the 2018 TA2 Asia Champion, joined B-Quik Absolute Racing for the 2020 season and showed great speed and potential from the first time he sat in the car. This will be Philip’s second season at the GT3 level.







“I’m happy to be sharing my car this year with Philip, we have a great off-track relationship and I’m sure that this will only benefit us on track. It will be crucial to maximize Philip’s performance this season as our competitors have turned up the heat as well. I look forward to working closely with Philip and seeing his progression. Together I believe we have the tools to be able to fight for the overall championship!” Sandy said.





Finally, this season we will welcome Carsome to the team with Sandy and Philip’s distinctly beautiful black and yellow Audi R8 GT3 Evo. “It is both a pleasure and an honour to be welcoming Carsome aboard our stunning machine this year. I love the livery and I think it’ll look great out on track. This partnership has been in the making for a long time, and I’m ecstatic to be able to represent them at the greatest racing series in Thailand. Let’s get started!” exclaimed Sandy.

Sandy Kraokaew Stuvik is honored to be supported by Carsome, The Pizza Company, B-Quik, Audi Sport Asia, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Jet8 Aviation, Thai Airways, Puma Thailand, Dacon Trading, Thaiwings Travel Agency, the Sports Authority of Thailand, and the Royal Automobile Association of Thailand.



























