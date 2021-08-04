All foreign residents in Thailand can register for COVID-19 vaccinations here

Registration for the FIRST dose of the COVID-19 vaccination for all foreign residents starting on 1 August 2021 at 11.00 am. https://expatvac.consular.go.th/

A new platform for COVID-19 vaccination registration for foreign residents of all age groups in all provinces in Thailand will be available on 1 August 2021 at 11.00 am onwards. Foreign nationals aged 60 – 74 who have already registered with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ website will have their records moved to this new vaccination site soon.























