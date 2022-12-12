Shift Happens at Adman Awards & Symposium 2022 in Bangkok

The Advertising Association of Thailand recently hosted the Adman Awards & Symposium 2022 in Bangkok. The event, held under the theme ‘Shift Happens’, helped raise awareness and offered advice to the public on how to profit from creative thinking.

Rati Panthawi, President of the Advertising Association of Thailand, said the Adman Awards & Symposium, which has been held every year since 2004, aims to drive and inspire fresh ideas and strategic directions in order to tackle business challenges. As the world recovers from the global pandemic, creativity is key to driving the economy forward.







Creativity is not only limited to the field of media or art, as any industry or even government organizations can all profit from it.

He added that Thailand is currently expanding public access to the creative economy by working closely with the Thai Creative Economy Agency, a government funded organization.

Their cooperation is expected to provide opportunities for the public to learn and gain more creative skills. This will in turn create an advantage in the labor market, as well as encourage SMEs to adapt creative thinking to their goods, such as OTOP products.







Famous speakers from leading companies and well-known influencers participated in the event, with attendees able to join the symposium and exchange their points of view.

Moreover, the Adman awards are presented to the winners who contributed extraordinary works through numerous platforms. (NNT)





























