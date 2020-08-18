Seven killed in Pattani clashes, Deep South of Thailand

Seven suspected insurgents were killed separate clashes with government forces in the southern province of Pattani over the weekend, said Col Pramote Prom-in, spokesman of the Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc)’s Region 4 Forward Command.







Three more bodies were found as officials cleared up the areas after the clashes, bringing the total death toll to seven.

The spokesman said during the combined force roundup, officials had tried to convince them to turn themselves in but to no avail.



In earlier clashes since Friday in Yarang district, four suspected insurgents were killed and three officials were wounded.

The officials scoured to areas to arrest more suspects on Sunday morning and discovered three more bodies at clash sites in the paddy fields.

It is presumed that injured gunmen died later after firefights while hiding in the flooded fields without food and drinking water.

Officials continue to clear the seized insurgent operation base, used for plotting attacks for more than six months.







Among seven deaths, three were identified and four bodies are still being verified.

ISOC extended condolence to families of the dead people and instructed Yarang district office to conduct survey on asset damage, caused by the operations to offer rehabilitation to affected villagers. (TNA)











