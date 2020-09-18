September welfare paid to Thai elders, and the handicapped

The government processed welfare payments for September for elders and persons with disabilities, following a delay due to a miscalculation. The payment was made earlier than the new date of 22nd September, allowing payees to make withdrawals immediately after the transfer.







At the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) Yala branch, many senior citizens and persons with disabilities lined up at ATM machines from morning, to make withdrawals from their monthly welfare payments, which were paid for the month.









Some of the elders and persons with disabilities had to ask a neighbor to help them use the ATM due to poor eyesight, while some other elderly people let their children withdraw the money on their behalf.



All those at the bank were happy to have finally received the welfare payment, which was normally paid on the 10th of every month. They thanked the government for continuing to provide the benefit that helps them with their living costs.

Persons aged 60 years or older now receive from 600 to 1,000 baht in monthly welfare, while welfare for persons with disabilities is paid at 800 baht per person per month.

The Government Spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri has previously elaborated on the delay in welfare payments, saying it was due to a mistake in the budget allocation that used a figure from February last year as a reference, while in fact many more people have registered to receive the welfare since that date. (NNT)











