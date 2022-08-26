Senior police officers probed for illegal casino in Bangkok

Five senior officers at the Din Daeng police station were transferred to an operational center of the Metropolitan Police Division 1 pending an investigation into their roles after a heist at a gambling den in the area of their jurisdiction.

Pol Maj Gen Jirasan Kaewsaeng-ek, spokesman for the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said the transfer and investigation followed a heist at the illegal gambling den on Pracha Songkhro 8 in Din Daeng district.







Simultaneously with the investigation, police would also take legal action on the operation of the illegal gambling den and the robbery. However, no one showed up to file a complaint against the heist yet, Pol Maj Gen Jirasan said.

The investigation on the five senior officers at the Din Daeng police station was ordered by the Bangkok police commissioner. A probe committee would find out if local police turned a blind eye on illegal gambling. Their transfer was aimed at facilitating the probe, Pol Maj Gen Jirasan said.







The robber already turned himself in. He said that he lost about 1 million baht at the gambling den and he also developed a conflict with its guards. He was released after interrogation. (TNA)



































